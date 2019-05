Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - More British ministers could resign from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, following the Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom who quit late on Wednesday, BBC Radio said.

“This programme has been told other ministers could soon follow,” the BBC Today programme reported on Thursday.