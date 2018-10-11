FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit backstop talks likely to continue till November - British PM

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on the crucial question of how to avoid a hard border in Ireland are likely to continue until November, British Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a roundtable meeting with business leaders in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Earlier on Thursday diplomats told Reuters that British and EU negotiators were making headway on the Irish border and hoped for a Brexit deal breakthrough on Monday.

Speaking to Northern Ireland journalists at her Downing Street office, May also said she expected immigration to be a significant issue in talks.

Asked whether she thought the Democratic Unionist Party - a Northern Irish group whose 10 members of parliament she depends on to pass legislation - might withdraw their support over the border issue, May said: “The DUP will do what the DUP will do.”

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Conor Humphries; editing by David Stamp

