World News
November 15, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain is still preparing for no-deal Brexit: PM May

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday the government was continuing to prepare for a no-deal Brexit after her draft divorce deal sparked a raft of ministerial resignations.

“We have been preparing for no-deal and we continue to prepare for no-deal because I recognise that we have a futher stage of negotiation with the European council and then that deal when finalised ... has to come back to this House,” she told parliament.

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.