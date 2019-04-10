UK PM May says view on second Brexit referendum has not changed

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a news briefing after meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her opposition to holding a second Brexit referendum had not changed, but she expected some lawmakers may try to push for one during the process of ratifying her EU exit deal.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this week that May was considering offering lawmakers a vote on whether to hold a confirmatory public vote on her Brexit deal in a bid to break the deadlock in talks with the opposition Labour Party.

Asked by a lawmaker whether this had been offered during talks with Labour, May said: “My position on a second referendum, the government’s position, has not changed.”

“When we come to a deal, we will have to ensure that legislation goes through this House. Of course it may be that there are those in this House that wish to press that issue as the legislation goes through.”