FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM May says Brexit talks making good progress
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 2:09 PM / in 5 days

British PM May says Brexit talks making good progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday Britain was making good progress in its divorce talks with the European Union and that she looked forward to moving on to discuss future trade partnerships soon.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier earlier said the talks had hit a dead-end over money and ruled out discussions on future trade being allowed to start next week.

“There has actually been good progress made in these talks, and Michel Barnier himself has recognised that over the coming weeks we will be able to make constructive progress as well,” May told reporters, adding that good progress was being made on the issue of citizens’ rights.

“(We) also want to ensure that we get onto that business of talking about the future relationship, the future partnership we’re going to have with the EU.... We look forward to moving on to being able to talk about that.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.