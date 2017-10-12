British PM May says Brexit talks making good progress

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday Britain was making good progress in its divorce talks with the European Union and that she looked forward to moving on to discuss future trade partnerships soon.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier earlier said the talks had hit a dead-end over money and ruled out discussions on future trade being allowed to start next week.

“There has actually been good progress made in these talks, and Michel Barnier himself has recognised that over the coming weeks we will be able to make constructive progress as well,” May told reporters, adding that good progress was being made on the issue of citizens’ rights.

“(We) also want to ensure that we get onto that business of talking about the future relationship, the future partnership we’re going to have with the EU.... We look forward to moving on to being able to talk about that.”