Latest Brexit talks were 'difficult', but negotiations ongoing: PM May's spokesman

An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The latest round of Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union were difficult, with a robust exchange of views, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that both sides planned to keep talking.

That assessment matched the verdict of EU diplomats who said discussions on Tuesday between May’s chief lawyer, Geoffrey Cox, and EU negotiator Michel Barnier had failed to yield a repackaged deal.

“My understanding is that the talks were difficult and that there was a robust exchange of views, however the talks are ongoing,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The EU continues to say that it wants this to be resolved and that it wants the UK to leave with a deal. Parliament has been clear that in order for this to happen we require legally binding changes which mean the UK cannot be trapped in the backstop indefinitely and that is what we will continue to pursue.”