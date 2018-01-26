FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 11:40 AM / 3 days ago

Crucial for Britain to take back control of trade - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes it is crucial that Britain is able to take back control of its trade policy after it leaves the European Union, her spokesman said on Friday.

“While we are pursuing a bold and deep future partnership with the EU, with a customs relationship which is as frictionless as possible, we also crucially are taking back control of our trade,” the spokesman said.

He added that May’s cabinet was fully signed up to her Brexit plan. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
