UK PM May says Brexit transition period to last around two years
September 22, 2017 / 2:10 PM / in 25 days

UK PM May says Brexit transition period to last around two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech in Complesso Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said that a Brexit implementation period would last for around two years.

“During the implementation period, people will be continue to be able to come and live and work in the UK but there will be a registration system, an essential preparation for the new regime,” May said in Florence.

“As of today, these considerations point to a implementation period of around two years,” she said.

Reporting by William James and Isla Binnie in Florence; writing by Costas Pitas and William Schomberg in London; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

