Any extension to post-Brexit transition must end by next election: UK PM May's spokesman

Demonstrators protest near the Houses of Parliament, in Whitehall, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not believe it will need an extension to the post-Brexit transition period but if there is one it should end before the next election due in 2022, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman also said that the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was linked to the future UK-EU relationship and if either side failed to honour the declaration on future ties there could be a suspension of parts of the exit deal, including payments.