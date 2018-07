LONDON (Reuters) - The progress Britain has made in talks to leave the European Union suggests that the country will not crash out of the bloc without a deal, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, en festival aéreo de Farnborough, Reino Unido, 16 de julio de 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

“On ‘no deal’, we have always said that that isn’t something we want or hope for, and the progress of talks so far suggests that is not where we will end up,” the spokeswoman told reporters.