October 15, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Britain believes there are ways to solve Brexit backstop: May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain believes there are a number of ways to achieve a so-called backstop arrangement for its only land border with the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May is still confident of getting a Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit protester waves a flag opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“There are a number of means of achieving what we want to achieve,” he said, declining to give further details of the talks.

Her spokesman told reporters talks reached a stalemate at the weekend because the EU continued to insist on the backstop involving a border down the Irish Sea - something May has ruled out because she says it would break up the United Kingdom.

He also said May was planning to make a statement to parliament later on Monday on the failure of the weekend talks.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

