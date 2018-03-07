FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Markets News
March 7, 2018 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

Britain's May hopes EU will think "creatively" over future ties -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes the European Union’s final guidelines will offer the “flexibility to allow the EU to think creatively and imaginatively about our future economic partnership”, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This is a draft text, a text that has not been formally published but has been circulated by the EU 27 for comment,” he told reporters. “We look forward to seeing the final guidelines when published.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.