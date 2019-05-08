Britain's May stands by promise to resign after phase one of Brexit - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May stands by her commitment to resign after she completes “phase one” of the Brexit process to open the way for a new leader to negotiate the second phase, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

May is under growing pressure to leave office sooner than she plans, with many in her governing Conservatives saying she has failed to deliver Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and that the party now has to take a new approach.

“The prime minister made a very generous and bold offer to the 1922 committee (an influential Conservative group) a few weeks ago that she would see through phase one of the Brexit process, and she would leave and open up for new leadership for phase two,” the spokesman told reporters.

“And that is the timetable she is working towards. She wants to get Brexit done.”