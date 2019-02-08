Britain's May will press for changes to Brexit deal with Irish PM: spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will use a dinner with Ireland’s Leo Varadkar on Friday to build on talks she held with EU leaders and press her argument for legally binding changes to the Brexit divorce deal, her spokeswoman said.

“This is about building on the discussions that she had in Northern Ireland and in Brussels yesterday. She will be emphasising what we are looking for - seeking the legally binding changes to the Withdrawal Agreement that parliament says it needs to approve the deal,” she told reporters.