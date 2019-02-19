World News
February 19, 2019 / 5:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Four cabinet ministers urge UK's May to stop using no-deal Brexit threat in talks: report

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Four of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministers have urged her to stop using the threat of a no-deal Brexit in divorce negotiations with the European Union, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

The ministers - justice minister David Gauke, pensions minister Amber Rudd, business minister Greg Clark and Scotland minister David Mundell - made the demand in a meeting on Monday ahead of the May's expected visit to Brussels for talks on Wednesday, the report said bit.ly/2SI73l9, citing sources.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
