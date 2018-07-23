FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 23, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

How does British PM May relax? Walking, cooking and U.S. police drama NCIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWCASTLE (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May gave some insight on Monday about how she deals with what one voter said was the most stressful job in the world: walking with her husband, cooking and watching U.S. police drama NCIS.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions during a Q&A session with employees at the Armstrong Works engineering facility, which is part of the Recce Group, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

While on a visit to a factory to the northern English city of Newcastle, May was asked how she coped with “the world’s most stressful job”.

“I like walking so my husband and I enjoy going walking when we can, taking holidays walking,” May said. “I enjoy cooking which has a benefit because you get to eat it as well as make it. I have over 150 cookbooks so I spend quite a lot of time looking at cookbooks.”

“I quite like watching NCIS when I can,” May said.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.