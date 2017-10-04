FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May confident of winning Brexit deal that works for Britain, EU
October 4, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 13 days ago

May confident of winning Brexit deal that works for Britain, EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she understood that some are finding the Brexit talks frustrating but that she was confident of getting a deal that will work for both Britain and the European Union.

According to the text of her closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference, she told members that the government was planning for every eventuality in the Brexit talks and said EU citizens living in Britain were welcome.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

