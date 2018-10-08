No divorce without precise future framework: spokesman for UK's May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain cannot agree a withdrawal deal with the European Union without securing a precise framework for their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

After more positive comments from the EU over the Brexit negotiations, the spokesman said there was a difference between optimistic talk about a deal being done and getting an agreement, again calling on the bloc to move its position.