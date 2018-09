LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed that Britain will “hold its nerve” in Brexit talks with the European Union, the Sunday Express reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media before departing from Abuja, Nigeria August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Files

On Friday May had demanded new proposals and respect from EU leaders, saying after a summit in Austria that the Brexit talks had hit an impasse.

“This is the moment to do what is right for Britain,” the Sunday Express quoted May as saying.