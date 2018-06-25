FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM May says UK to set out new Brexit details after June EU meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told the EU’s Donald Tusk on Monday that Britain would set more details on its vision for a future relationship with the bloc after a June 28-29 summit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

May has struggled to find a proposal on post-Brexit customs arrangements - the biggest stumbling block so far in exit talks - to take into negotiations with Brussels as the clock ticks down to Britain’s scheduled exit in March 2019.

May met European Council President Tusk at Downing Street on Monday. A Downing Street spokesman said May had told Tusk she looked forward to discussing the progress made so far and would set out more detail in a White Paper after the June Council.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

