FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party members of parliament, in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to speak to European Union leaders this week including Dutch PM Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Donald Tusk, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

May is seeking assurances that a so-called backstop plan, aimed at avoiding a hard Irish border, will be time-limited, the report on.ft.com/2BUTmUF said.