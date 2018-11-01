Money News
November 1, 2018

PM May's spokesman says reports of UK-EU financial services deal are speculation

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the conference centre on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minster Theresa May’s spokesman said reports that Britain was close to securing a deal to give it basic access to EU financial markets were speculation, and negotiations were ongoing.

The reported deal would be based on equivalence, meaning that the UK would have access to the EU similar to that of major U.S. and Japanese firms, but the spokesman said on Thursday that Britain’s objective was to go beyond existing equivalence regimes.

