World News
December 17, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rejecting second or indicative vote, UK's May presses on with Brexit deal

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking the “extra assurances” needed to get parliament’s backing for her deal to leave the European Union, her spokesman said on Monday, ruling out a second referendum or an indicative vote on Brexit options.

May is facing deadlock in the deeply divided parliament over her Brexit deal and was forced to delay a vote last week. That has increased the calls for her to pursue different strategies, including a second referendum or by testing the various Brexit options in parliamentary votes.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.