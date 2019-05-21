Some UK Conservatives to try to force new confidence vote in Prime Minister May - The Sun

(Reuters) - Senior backbenchers on the Tory 1922 committee’s executive will mount a new bid to force a confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May during a lunchtime Commons address on Wednesday, The Sun reported on Tuesday.
“I will be asking my colleagues on the 1922 executive tomorrow to agree to a rule change so we can hold an immediate confidence vote if Theresa is not prepared to stand down now”, the newspaper quoted Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans as saying.
