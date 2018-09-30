UK PM May calls on her party to unite over Brexit

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday called for her Conservative Party to unite behind her to ensure the government gets a good exit deal from the European Union, insisting that her so-called Chequers plan was the right way forward.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the BBC's Andrew Marr Show during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“My message to my party is let’s come together and get the best deal for Britain,” May told the BBC on the first day of the annual Conservative Party conference.