UK PM May heads to Brussels expecting "constructive" meeting - spokesman

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expecting a “constructive” meeting in Brussels on Monday with senior European Union officials as part of her attempt to achieve a smooth exit from the bloc, her spokesman said on Monday.

May will meet EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at 1630 GMT, and she will also speak to French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Monday, the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)