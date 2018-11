Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, to make a statement in the House of Commons, in London, Britain November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Thursday that their choice was clear: back her Brexit deal, leave with no deal, or have no Brexit at all.

“The choice is clear: We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all, or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated,” May told parliament in a statement on Thursday.