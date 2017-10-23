UK PM May's meeting with EU officials "constructive and friendly" - spokesman

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with European Union officials last week was “constructive and friendly”, her spokesman said on Monday when asked about an unflattering newspaper account of the meeting in a German newspaper.

“I think you’re referring to a newspaper article with no quotes in it, but I have no comment whatsoever on that,” the spokesman said. He referred to a joint statement issued following the meeting last week which said the talks were “constructive and friendly.” (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)