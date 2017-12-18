FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's May says her government is well on way to delivering Brexit
December 18, 2017 / 4:01 PM / a day ago

UK's May says her government is well on way to delivering Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday her government was well on the way to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit but called on lawmakers to stop the debate on leaving the European Union from ending in threats or intimidation.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We are well on our way to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit,” she told parliament after the EU approved last week a deal to move Brexit talks to a second phase and on to a discussion of future trade and a transitional agreement.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
