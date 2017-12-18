UK's May says her government is well on way to delivering Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday her government was well on the way to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit but called on lawmakers to stop the debate on leaving the European Union from ending in threats or intimidation.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We are well on our way to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit,” she told parliament after the EU approved last week a deal to move Brexit talks to a second phase and on to a discussion of future trade and a transitional agreement.