FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a church near Maidenhead, Britain February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged business leaders to ask European Union policymakers to avoid a no-deal or a hard Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

May held a call with 15 members of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), the FT reported, citing participants on the call. The ERT represents over 50 multinational companies.

Britain is due to leave EU on March 29.