Merkel expects Brexit talks to begin soon after Thursday's vote

BERLIN (Reuters) - Negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union will begin shortly after the country's parliamentary elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"We can't prejudge the vote in Britain," Merkel said when asked about her view of the snap election that takes place on Thursday.

"The decision to leave the EU has been taken and we are working on the basis of what Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to us," she added. "I think the negotiations will begin soon after the elections."