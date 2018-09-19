FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel hopes for respectful Brexit, close ties

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for friendliness and respect in the negotiations between Britain and the European Union, seeking close ties after Brexit.

German Chancellor briefs the media prior to a meeting with German government's Social Partners, leaders of labor unions and employer organization, at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village Meseberg about 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Berlin, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

“I hope that we have an exit that takes place in a good atmosphere, with great respect for each other and that in certain areas very close cooperation is possible, namely in the areas of security — domestic and also foreign security,” Merkel told reporters as she arrived for a leaders’ summit.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Robin Emmott

