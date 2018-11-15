Merkel warns no deal is worst-case scenario for Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday welcomed a draft agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union but warned that the worst case scenario would be a no-deal Brexit.

As British Prime Minister Theresa May battles to save the draft divorce deal after several ministers quit in protest, Merkel said: “The worst case, and most disorderly, is that there is no kind of no deal.”

“You have to see the alternatives and then ask: is what we have a basis? So I hope that this can be such a basis,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference on her government’s digitalisation strategy.

“We have a document on the table that Britain and the EU 27 have agreed to, so for me there is no question at the moment whether we negotiate further,” she added.

Merkel had earlier said she was glad that negotiators had got this far and Britain and other EU members now had to examine and finalise it.

“Firstly, I am very happy that after long negotiations which were not easy, a proposal has been pulled together,” she said.