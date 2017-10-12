Merkel: We'll conduct Brexit talks to minimise damage to Germany

HANOVER, Germany, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she would conduct negotiations on Britain’s looming departure from the European Union in such a way that Germany suffers as little damage as possible.

“These negotiations are important. We’ll conduct them,” she said at a trade union event in the northern state of Lower Saxony, which is due to hold an election on Sunday.

“And we’ll conduct them in such a way that there is as little damage as possible for us here in Germany,” she added.