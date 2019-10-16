The news from the Brexit talks could be worse, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) following a Franco-German cabinet meeting in Toulouse, France, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was slightly more optimistic that a deal could be reached on Britain’s planned exit from the European Union given the news she had heard from Brexit negotiations in recent days.

“The news we are hearing from Brussels could be worse,” she said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after a joint session of the two countries’ cabinets in Toulouse on Wednesday.

“I believe slightly more in the possibility of an exit deal being achieved based on what I have heard in recent days,” she added, adding that she was waiting to see what the EU’s chief negotiator and his team would come up with in talks with London. “We are in the last metres.”