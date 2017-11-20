UK PM May's spokesman says not aware of Brexit concerns over German political crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday he was not aware of any Brexit-related concerns in the British government following the collapse of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s talks to form a three-way coalition government.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville /File Photo

“I‘m not aware of any broader concerns,” the spokesman said when asked whether May was worried the situation would affect Britain’s ability to negotiate a Brexit deal.

”It’s a matter for Germany and a matter for politicians in Germany.