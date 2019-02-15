Money News
February 15, 2019

Moody's sees high risk of no-deal Brexit, growing chance of delay

Flags and pins are pictured as pro-Brexit demonstrators protest opposite Downing Street, London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Moody’s said on Friday that the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal remained high, though the chances of a delay were growing after Prime Minister Theresa May lost a symbolic parliament vote late on Thursday.

“The chance of the UK requesting an extension to the Brexit process is increasing. However, this would merely prolong the uncertainty – which is clearly credit negative,” Moody’s lead UK sovereign credit analyst Sarah Carlson said.

“At the same time, the risk of a no-deal Brexit, which would have a significant negative impact, remains high,” she added.

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

