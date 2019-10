Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nicky Morgan is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British culture minister Nicky Morgan warned lawmakers on Sunday that Oct. 31 is still the default date for Brexit, calling on parliament to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to hold an election on Dec. 12.

“With no deal agreed by parliament and the EU not having granted an extension, the default leaving date is still Thursday,” Morgan told Sky News.