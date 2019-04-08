EU's Moscovici optimistic Britain won't crash out of EU on April 12

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks at a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, April 5, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - European Tax Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Monday said he was convinced Britain would not crash out of the EU on April 12 without a divorce deal, though Prime Minister Theresa May must first persuade leaders a delay would be useful.

“The British parliament doesn’t want no-deal. We don’t want it, it’s the worst outcome for the economy, Moscovici told Franceinfo radio in an interview. “Of course, we’re ready for it if it happens.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has led calls for strict conditions to be imposed on Britain in return for any Brexit delay.