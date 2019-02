An EU flag flutters during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiating hand in talks to leave the European Union will be undermined if the government loses a symbolic vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy on Thursday, a government source said.

“Without support from MPs (Members of Parliament), it will be harder for the government to get the changes to the backstop we know they want,” the source said.