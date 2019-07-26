World News
July 26, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain not on collision course with Ireland over Brexit: Northern Ireland minister

1 Min Read

Newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith said his country’s government was not on a collision course with the European Union, after Ireland’s foreign minister criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit.

“I don’t think we’re on a collision course. I think we need to find solutions particularly for the issue of the border, but the prime minister was very, very clear to his cabinet yesterday that he wants to get a deal done,” Smith said in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Friday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below