Britain's Johnson says Northern Irish border issue being used to frustrate Brexit

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The issue of Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic of Ireland is being used to try and keep Britain in a customs union with the European Union and frustrate Brexit, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“The issue of the Northern Ireland border is being used quite a lot politically to try to keep the UK in the customs union and effectively the single market, so we can’t really leave the EU,” Johnson told Sky News, adding there were options to allow Britain to leave the customs union without having a hard Northern Irish border. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)