World News
February 26, 2019 / 11:49 AM / in 7 minutes

Extending Brexit date just 'kicking can down the road': DUP

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - A decision to extend Britain’s scheduled exit date from the European Union next month would “just be kicking the can down the road,” a spokeswoman for the Northern Irish party propping up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday.

May is set to propose formally ruling out a no-deal Brexit later on Tuesday in a bid to avoid a rebellion by lawmakers, who are threatening to grab control of the divorce process, The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported.

May relies on the 10 lawmakers from Northern Ireland’s pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to command a working majority in the British parliament.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below