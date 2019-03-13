World News
March 13, 2019 / 7:30 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

British parliament votes for ruling out no-deal Brexit in any scenario

1 Min Read

Tellers announce the results of the vote on Brexit in Parliament in London, Britain, March 13, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Wednesday rejected leaving the European Union without a deal in any scenario, in a non-binding vote which will increase pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out a ‘no-deal’ exit.

Lawmakers voted by 312 to 308 in favour of a Amendment A, a proposal put forward by a group of lawmakers calling on the government to rule out a no deal exit.

It went further than the government’s motion, which notes that parliament does not want to leave without a deal on March 29 and that the default legal position is to leave without a deal unless one is ratified by parliament.

Amendment A overrides the government’s motion.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

