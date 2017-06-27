FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Nomura, gearing up for Brexit, applies for license to operate in Frankfurt
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a month ago

Nomura, gearing up for Brexit, applies for license to operate in Frankfurt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is applying for a license to operate a new entity in Frankfurt, as Japan's largest brokerage group prepares for Britain's exit from the European Union.

Nomura said in a statement it would be prepared to provide uninterrupted service to clients by the time of Britain's exit from the bloc, regardless of the final terms of the departure.

The announcement comes as several other banks prepare a similar move to Frankfurt. Daiwa Securities Group, Japan's second-largest brokerage, said last week it would set up a subsidiary in the city.

Nomura's and Daiwa's moves show that financial groups are pressing on with plans to relocate part of their businesses, regardless of the shape of a final deal reached in Brexit divorce talks. (Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.