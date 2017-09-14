FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to set up nuclear safety regime post-Brexit to exceed IAEA levels
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a month ago

UK to set up nuclear safety regime post-Brexit to exceed IAEA levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the Sellafield nuclear plant near Whitehaven, Britain February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will establish a nuclear safeguard regime as it exits the European Union that will match the standards of Euratom and exceed those of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a government official said on Thursday.

The government is also seeking to strike deals with the IAEA that would allow the international nuclear body to inspect British nuclear facilities and verify their safety standards.

The nuclear industry voiced concerns on Wednesday that its operations and investments could be hampered should Britain fail to replicate the regulatory regime provided by Euratom, in time for Brexit in March 2019. [L5N1LU4DZ]

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Dale Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.