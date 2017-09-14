UK to set up nuclear safety regime post-Brexit to exceed IAEA levels

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will establish a nuclear safeguard regime as it exits the European Union that will match the standards of Euratom and exceed those of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a government official said on Thursday.

The government is also seeking to strike deals with the IAEA that would allow the international nuclear body to inspect British nuclear facilities and verify their safety standards.

The nuclear industry voiced concerns on Wednesday that its operations and investments could be hampered should Britain fail to replicate the regulatory regime provided by Euratom, in time for Brexit in March 2019. [L5N1LU4DZ]