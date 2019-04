European Union and British flags flutter in front of the chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - A second referendum on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, snap elections, and an additional Brexit extension are among the possible options for Britain, EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

“Everything is conceivable,” Oettinger told Deutschlandfunk public broadcaster after EU leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc.