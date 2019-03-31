Britain has limited options available on Brexit - Conservative deputy chair

British Conservative MP James Cleverly is seen outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a limited range of options available on Brexit and lawmakers should support Prime Minister Theresa May’s exit deal to avoid a ‘no deal’ exit or no Brexit at all, the deputy chairman of her Conservative Party said on Sunday.

May’s deal was rejected by lawmakers for a third time on Friday. Britain is due to leave without a deal on April 12 if it does not pass an agreement or seek a longer delay before then.

“There are now a really limited range of options,” Conservative deputy chair James Cleverly told Sky News.

“We leave without an agreement, without a deal, or we sign off on an agreement and that is the one that is front of us or we run the risk of Brexit not happening at all ... for me the answer is really, really simple: it’s the Withdrawal Agreement.”