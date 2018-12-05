World News
Northern Irish DUP says will vote against May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will vote against her Brexit divorce deal in a key vote in parliament next week, according to one its lawmakers.

The Democratic Unionist Party are unhappy with the divorce deal’s so-called backstop provision which will align Northern Ireland more closely with the European Union than the rest of the United Kingdom if no other way can be found to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

“My party will be opposing this agreement as put forward on the basis that we believe it has left Northern Ireland in a constitutionally vulnerable position irrespective of the assurances that we have been given,” Paul Girvan told parliament in a debate on the deal.

