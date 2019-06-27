Some British lawmakers to seek to block no-deal Brexit: The Sun

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve looks out as he walks near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in London, Britain February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Some pro-European Union lawmakers in the British parliament will seek next week to block a no-deal Brexit by cutting off some of the government’s funding, The Sun newspaper reported.

Former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve and former Labour Foreign Secretary Margaret Beckett have tabled amendments to routine finance legislation – dubbed estimates - that was set to be nodded through on Tuesday July 2.

“The suggestion that we could or should be taken out of the EU without the consent of the House of Commons is fundamentally wrong, and frankly unconstitutional,” Grieve told The Sun.

Boris Johnson has pledged to leave the EU with or without a deal on Oct. 31 if he wins the job of prime minister. His rival Jeremy Hunt has said he would, if absolutely necessary, go for a no-deal Brexit.

If the amendments are passed, the new prime minister will be forced to seek permission for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 or spending for key government departments could be cut off.